Armed carjacking prompts increased security at West County Center

DES PERES, MO. - There is increased security at West County Center after an armed carjacking over the weekend.

Mall management would not provide any details about security or about the incident, only sending 5 on Your Side the following statement: “we have increased our security patrols”.

The carjacking happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Des Peres Police said a mall employee was walking to her to her car on the third floor of the parking garage on the west side of the mall. A man with a handgun approached the woman and demanded her car. She gave it up, and she was not hurt.

The car was later found abandoned in north St. Louis City. Police are still searching for the gunman, and are checking area businesses for surveillance video.

Shoppers said they were surprised to hear about a violent crime at a mall they usually consider safe.

“I'm really surprised that's happening in our community during the daytime. I don't really think about that when I go to the mall,” said shopper Elizabeth Coyle. “I guess I would make sure that I would park where there's lots of people around, so I'm not alone.”

