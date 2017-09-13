Armed robbers strike north county Sprint

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JENNINGS, MO. - St. Louis County police are investigating after Sprint store was robbed Tuesday night.

Police responded to the Sprint store on the 8000 block of West Florissant Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where two armed suspects entered the business and demanded money, they fled the scene in a white sedan with an unknown amount of money.

The suspects are described as men with slim builds and both were wearing dark clothing with masks and sunglasses.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

