Arrest made in Metro station robbery attempt

A metro east man is in jail after another attack at a MetroLink station.
This time the alleged attack happened at the Memorial Hospital station in Belleville.
St. Clair County sheriff's deputies say Deavonie Reynolds approached a man Wednesday night demanding his cell phone and wallet. They say Reynolds acted like he had a gun, but never showed one. The two struggled, the victim ran off and called police.
Police spotted Reynolds on a Metro train Friday and took him into custody.
He's facing felony attempted theft charges.
