Arrests bring relief to shooting victim’s family. (Photo: Stippec family, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A victim's family is relieved, but still wanting answers, after police arrest two brothers for a double shooting in Soulard last month.

That shooting happened in early near 7th and Sidney, in early February. A St. Louis Fire Department Captain and a 26-year old woman both suffered serious injuries after being shot while sitting in a car.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office announced charges against two brothers: 23-year old James Hartman and 33-year old Ryan Hartman. Court documents said the brothers approached the victims in a car before opening fire. Both face charges for assault and armed criminal action.

The 26-year-old victim has been identified by family members as Rain Stippec, a local dance teacher.

“I think there’s some relief there, for sure,” said Stippec’s older sister, Katie, in response to the arrests. She said the family doesn’t know why someone would shoot Rain.

“We don’t have any idea. None of us knew either of the suspects,” Stippec said. “So were hoping the detectives can do a little bit more work and figure out why.”

Rain Stippec remains in a local hospital recovering from her injuries. Her sister said she’s had about a dozen surgeries to help repair wounds to her stomach and other organs.

“She's hanging in there. She's tough,” the older Stippec said.

Family members and friends have held fundraisers to help pay for medical bills and other support. Later this month, they are planning a blood drive in her honor, a trivia night, and a pub crawl.

“We continue to be completely overwhelmed by the support,” Stippec said. “Everybody loves her so much. Everybody is just praying for her, and supporting us, and … waiting for her to get out of that bed and back to dancing.”

(© 2017 KSDK)