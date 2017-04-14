Former assistant principal at McCluer North HS charged with statutory rape of student

Florissant police said Walter Collie, 47, was "romantically involved with a juvenile student" at McCluer North High School, where he served as assistant principal. He is facing counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, and rape. (Photo: Florissant PD, Custom)

FLORISSANT, MO. - A former assistant principal at McCluer North High School was charged with statutory rape of a student, the Florissant Police Department said Friday night.

According to a press release from police, Walter Collie, 47, was "romantically involved with a juvenile student" at McCluer North High School, where he served as assistant principal. He is facing one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of second-degree statutory rape. The school said he resigned in February.

The press release said the relationship lasted from January to February of this year.

Collie is being held on $100,000 bond.

The Florissant Police Department is asking anyone who thinks they may be a victim to contact them at 314-831-7000.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District sent this letter home to parents:

Dear McCluer North Families: I am writing to update you with information regarding former assistant principal Dr. Walter Collie. As most of you know Dr. Collie resigned from the district in February. The District has just learned that Walter Collie has been charged with statutory sodomy and statutory rape, and we are surprised, shocked and deeply disappointed. Our highest priority is the safety of our students, and we are concerned for the welfare of this child. We were unaware of these allegations at the time Dr. Collie resigned. Any time we become aware of a situation that involves the welfare of a child, staff or the district we report to the appropriate authorities. I understand you still may have unanswered questions regarding Dr. Collie and these charges. If additional information becomes available that we can share, we will update you. We have and will continue to work with law enforcement when we become aware of any situation that may violate the law. Sincerely, Kevin Hampton Executive Director of Communications and Marketing Ferguson-Florissant School District

