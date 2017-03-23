Ballwin man pleads guilty to tax evasion

A gavel. (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV)

A Ballwin, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges related to his personal and business filings from 2010 to 2013.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney, 51-year-old Mark Stewart pleaded guilty to four counts of tax exasion in district court this week.

Court documents showed Stewart, a part-owner of two corporations, took money out of the businesses by writing checks to himself. He did not tell his tax accountant about the withdrawals, which are considered taxable income.

The press release said the total tax loss is about $380,000.

Sentencing was set for July 6. The maximum penalty for each count of tax evasion is five years in prison and $250,000 fine.

