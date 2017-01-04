KSDK
Arrest made in murder of Belleville father

The Major Case Squad has been activated after a home invasion and deadly shooting in Belleville.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 1:43 PM. CST January 04, 2017

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - An arrest has been made after a deadly home invasion in Belleville.

Officers say 28-year-old Carl Silas was shot and killed while his two young children slept in the apartment. 

It happened around 5 a.m. on December 30 in the 2900 block of West Boulevard, just south of Route 161.

David Fields, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder and murder with intent to kill in the case. He's being held on a $2 million bail.

