Arrest made in murder of Belleville father

David Field has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carl Silas. (Photo: Belleville Police)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - An arrest has been made after a deadly home invasion in Belleville.

Officers say 28-year-old Carl Silas was shot and killed while his two young children slept in the apartment.

It happened around 5 a.m. on December 30 in the 2900 block of West Boulevard, just south of Route 161.

David Fields, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder and murder with intent to kill in the case. He's being held on a $2 million bail.

Photos: 2017 STL area mug shots