Belleville pair arrested on weapons charges

Shawn Holland and Cara Anderson were arrested at a Caseyville hotel after police recovered multiple guns while carrying out a search warrant. (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Custom)

Two Belleville residents are facing felony weapons charges for allegedly buying and selling assault rifles.

Shawn Holland and Cara Anderson were arrested at a Caseyville hotel after police recovered multiple guns while carrying out a search warrant.

During a search of the room, deputies say they found several assaults rifles and handguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

Deputies say neither of the suspects had the proper permits for the weapons.

Holland was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm without the requisite Firearm Owners ID and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without requisite Firearm Owners ID. Anderson was charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both had bonds set at $750,000.

© 2017 KSDK-TV