Berkeley man found shot to death in his backyard Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in Berkeley Thursday morning.

Thaddeus Dumas was found in his backyard in the 6300 block of Garfield Avenue around 10 a.m.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is assisting with the investigation.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information should contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

