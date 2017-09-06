Berkeley man gets 10 years for trying to hire hitman from jail

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, William "Chuckie" Clarett attempted to hire someone to kill a witness while he was in custody in the St. Louis County Justice Center. He was sentenced to 120 months in prison Wednesday. (Photo: Mugshot, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A Berkeley, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to hire someone to kill a witness that played a role in placing him into custody for murder in 2016.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, William "Chuckie" Clarett attempted to hire someone to kill a witness while he was in custody in the St. Louis County Justice Center. He was sentenced to 120 months in prison Wednesday.

The press release said Clarett was identified by a witness for the 2015 shooting death of Travis Hayden in Berkeley, which led to an arrest. The witness' testimony before a grand jury helped return a true bill on counts of murder and armed criminal action against Clarett, meaning the prosecution proved probable cause.

While Clarett was being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center, he talked with an inmate he knew from his neighborhood. The inmate told authorities Clarett had asked for help finding someone to kill the witness, at which time the ATF arranged for an undercover officer to pose as a hitman.

After talking with the undercover officer multiple times about killing the witness, Clarett gave the officer $500 from his commissary and a photo of the witness on July 1.

He was convicted in May on one count of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and was sentenced Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported Clarett's girlfriend, 32-year-old Barbrial Jones, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced in June to three years and two months in prison.

