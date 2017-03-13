Berkeley Mayor: Officer in Monica Sykes case fired

Monica Elane Sykes, 25, was last seen leaving her house on the 6300 block of Fay Drive in Berkeley at around 7 a.m. Police said she is 4-foot-11 and about 100 pounds with brown eyes and long black braids. (Photo: Berkeley Police Department, Custom)

More information was revealed Monday in the case of a missing Berkeley woman.

The Berkeley police officer who was with Monica Sykes the night before she disappeared was fired last week, according to Berkely Mayor Ted Hoskins.

Hoskins said the officer was on administrative leave pending a background check. A review found his background check was incomplete.

The mayor said the officer falsified his job application by leaving out important information. The officer has worked for the city of Berkeley since last August.

© 2017 KSDK-TV