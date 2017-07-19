BJC employee carjacked in parking garage Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS - A Barnes Jewish Hospital employee was robbed Wednesday morning, according to an alert issued by BJC public safety.

The reported armed robbery occurred on the fourth floor at the Duncan Central garage just after 11 a.m. The victim’s car was stolen and later crashed along Taylor Avenue.

An employee shared the alert with 5 On Your Side.

According to a BJC spokesperson, the employee is safe and was not injured during the incident. The suspect remains at large and was last seen fleeing on foot toward the 4400 block of Laclede.

St. Louis police are on scene at Forest Park and Taylor.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This is just the latest in a rash of carjackings throughout St. Louis. The FBI is assisting in the investigation of several robberies and carjackings.

