Body found in burning debris pile near HWY 94

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Human remains were found in a burn pile fire off North Highway 94 Monday afternoon.

St. Charles County police say the remains were found around 4:30 p.m. in a field in unincorporated St. Charles County. The cause of the fire has not been determined and the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

#UPDATE on body found in rural St. Charles County. PD investigating this case as a suspicious death. Working w/ medical examiner to identify — Kiya Edwards (@KSDKkiya) February 7, 2017

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 636-949-3002.

(© 2017 KSDK)