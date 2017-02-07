KSDK
Body found in burning debris pile near HWY 94

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 6:49 AM. CST February 07, 2017

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Human remains were found in a burn pile fire off North Highway 94 Monday afternoon.

St. Charles County police say the remains were found around 4:30 p.m. in a field in unincorporated St. Charles County. The cause of the fire has not been determined and the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 636-949-3002.

