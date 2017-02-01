Body found in landfill ID'd as missing St. Louis woman

Aerial footage of the landfill in Marissa, Illinois. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

The woman's body found in a Marissa, Illinois, landfill was identified Wednesday as a woman reported missing in St. Louis over the weekend.

The St. Clair County Coroner identified the body as 23-year-old Brandy Morrison. Morrison was reported missing Saturday by her family.

Marissa police said they were contacted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Monday about her missing person case. Marissa police said Metro police thought the body ended up in a dumpster before being transferred to the landfill.

Police waited until Tuesday to begin the search, but were able to pinpoint where the body might be. After a search, the body was found.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the victim was shot to death.

The Illinois State Police and Gateway Search and Rescue dogs assisted in finding the body.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

