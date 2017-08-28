Body of missing pregnant woman found

FARGO, N.D. - Fargo police say the body of a 22-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant when she went missing has been found.

Police have been searching for Savanna Greywind since she disappeared Aug. 19. Fargo Police Chief David Todd said Sunday night that Greywind was pulled out of the Red River, just outside of Moorhead, at about 8:20 p.m. He said about an hour later, her body was identified.

According to KVLY in Fargo, two kayakers found the body Sunday evening. Police tell KVLY the body was wrapped in plastic and had been snagged on a log or a tree branch in the river.

Greywind's body will be brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Police said her family has been notified.

It's just the latest development in a saga that has transfixed the river communitty. On Thursday, a newborn baby was found in the apartment building where Greywind was last seen. Two neighbors in that building, 32-year-old William Hoehn and 38-year-old Brooke Crews, indicated to police that the infant was Greywind's, but would not answer questions about Greywind's whereabouts. They were both arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a class A felony, according to Fargo police.

Fargo police say 38-year-old Brooke Crews (L) and 32-year-old William Hoehn (R) have been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a class A felony.

