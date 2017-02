(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

CLAYON, Mo. – Police have given the ‘all clear’ after a bomb threat at the St. Louis County Justice Center Tuesday morning.

Employees were evacuated while the building was searched, but were allowed back inside around 11:25 a.m.

The Justice Center is located at 100 S. Central Avenue in Clayton, Mo.

No other information is available at this time.

