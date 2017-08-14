Branson man accused in kitten killing faces new charges after jailers find shank

Kyle Wayne Williams, who was charged in June 2017 with allegedly torturing and killing a kitten. (Photo: Courtesy of the Taney County Jail)

The Branson man facing felonies in connection with the filmed dragging death of a cat has also been accused of hiding a makeshift weapon in his jail cell.

Kyle W. Williams, 18, has been in the Taney County Jail since June after authorities accused him of tying a kitten to the back of a Jeep and dragging the cat until it died. He has pleaded not guilty to charges in that case.

On July 31, a corrections officer was gathering inmates' food trays when he noticed "three of the inmates had not put their 'sporks' in their cups" as is jail protocol, according to a probable cause statement.

Williams was one of them.

A corrections officer called for a cell-to-cell search to find the sporks, starting with Williams, according to the statement.

While searching Williams' cell, the corrections officer found two sporks, including one that "had been sharpened to a point at one end," according to the statement.

Upon re-entering the cell, Williams allegedly told the corrections officer, "No, don't take my shank."

As the statement notes, "a shank is prison slang for a homemade knife."

State law prohibits the knowing concealment of weapons in jail.

As such, Williams has been charged with Class B felony in connection with the alleged shank incident. If convicted, he could face 5 to 15 years in prison.

