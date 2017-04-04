Brother of man charged in Monica Sykes case accused of destroying evidence

Jermaine A. Benjamin, 21, was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution after police said he helped his brother, Ray Ellis, burn a white, 2003 Cadillac Deville on in November. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

The brother of the man charged with second-degree murder in the Monica Sykes case is now facing destruction of evidence charges.

According to charging documents, Jermaine A. Benjamin, 21, was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution after police said he helped his brother, Ray Ellis, burn a white, 2003 Cadillac Deville on in November.

The probable cause statement said police found a glove containing Benjamin's DNA near the burning vehicle.

On Monday, the Berkeley Police department announced charges against Ellis. He was charged with second-degree murder of Monica Sykes, armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on $1 million bond.

