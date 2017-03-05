KSDK
Close
Live Video LIVE: Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Brothers charged in connection with shooting of fire captain, woman in Soulard

Sam Clancy, KSDK 9:24 PM. CST March 05, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Two brothers were charged Sunday in connection with a double shooting in Soulard last month.

According to charging documents, James and Ryan Hartman were each charged with two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree assault in connection with a shooting that left a fire captain and a woman hospitalized in the early morning hours of Feb. 6.

The documents said the victims were sitting in a car on the 2500 block of South 7th Street when the brothers approached in a blue Infinity. The driver of the infinity turned the lights off as they got closer. The passenger then got out of the car and opened fire into the victim's car.

Detectives said cell phone records, bank records and multiple surveillance videos were used to identify the brothers. The documents did not indicate which brother was the driver or passenger.

Both victims were shot multiple times and hospitalized.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)

KSDK

Community supports dance teacher shot in Soulard

KSDK

Community stepping in to help Soulard shooting victims

KSDK

Fire captain, woman shot while sitting in car in Soulard

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories