Brothers charged in connection with shooting of fire captain, woman in Soulard

Police near the scene of a double shooting that injured a fire captain and a 26-year-old woman. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Two brothers were charged Sunday in connection with a double shooting in Soulard last month.

According to charging documents, James and Ryan Hartman were each charged with two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree assault in connection with a shooting that left a fire captain and a woman hospitalized in the early morning hours of Feb. 6.

The documents said the victims were sitting in a car on the 2500 block of South 7th Street when the brothers approached in a blue Infinity. The driver of the infinity turned the lights off as they got closer. The passenger then got out of the car and opened fire into the victim's car.

Detectives said cell phone records, bank records and multiple surveillance videos were used to identify the brothers. The documents did not indicate which brother was the driver or passenger.

Both victims were shot multiple times and hospitalized.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

