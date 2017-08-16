Business owner raises money for delivery driver shot on the job

ST. LOUIS - A delivery driver is on the road to recovery after he was shot three times below the waist last week. It happened moments after he dropped off a customer's food in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. He was working for Bo Fung Chinese Kitchen that night, but it turns out he has several other jobs and a network of support.

Vladimir Greer was once a full-time employee at Riley's Flowers in Soulard. His boss, Riley Goodwin, is more of a mentor to him.

"I said, 'If you want to advance here, you're going to need to get a driver's license,'" Goodwin said. "I was the one who actually took him to the DMV to get his driver's license"

That driver's license allowed him to become a delivery driver not only at Riley's but also at several other businesses. Greer now has four jobs.

"I would do like some fast food carry-outs," Greer said.

It's been a good way to support his true passion, art. Around two months ago, Greer painted a mural on Riley's wall.

"It's basically what I live for," he said.

But Aug. 6, Greer didn't know if he was going to live.

"Dropped the delivery off at the door, went back to my car, the next thing you know, I had two guys ... pull up on me," Greer said. "I pushed the gun down and ended up kicking one of the guys."

During the brawl, Greer says, they fired shots.

"Once through here and then out of another segment of my thigh and then once through here through my groin area out my hip," Greer said.

He says the shooting fractured his pelvic bone, sending him to the hospital for three days.

"It makes it much more difficult to walk," Greer said.

And more difficult to work.

"He's not going to be able to have the endurance like he did just a couple of weeks ago when he could be on his feet eight hours," Goodwin said. "We need him to take it easy and heal. So we set up the GoFundMe account to help him financially just for a couple of months."

Coworkers and strangers pitched in more than $1,000 in under two days.

"That's kind of why I'm more fortunate than some others as far as a community and a great group of friends," Greer said.

Greer says the suspects didn't take his money or belongings. He thinks the sound of their own gunfire spooked them, prompting them to run away. St. Louis Metropolitan Police say they have not arrested anyone in connection with this crime.

