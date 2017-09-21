Cahokia student robbed while on-campus

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

CAHOKIA, ILL. - The Cahokia School District issued a warning to parents this week after two campus-related incidents including one that left a student robbed.

According to a statement released by the district, two Cahokia students were watching high school football practice on campus Wednesday when they were approached by another student from off campus. The suspect presented a weapon and proceeded to rob one of the two students.

School officials later learned the same student who robbed the student outside of the football practice later presented the same weapon in a separate off-campus incident. The suspect and student then got into a physical altercation.

Art Ryan, Cahokia School District's superintendent, said in part, "I want to assure parents that student safety is our top priority and we take reports of possible weapons very seriously. As a result of this week's reports, we have requested extra police presence at the high school and are stepping up our security procedures."

Ryan urged for parents to speak with their children to teach them the importance of notifying their teachers or administrators if they see something wrong.

"We all want our schools to be a safe environment for children to learn and we need to work together to remove any threat to student safety," Ryan added.

