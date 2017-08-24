Man charged after car drives through protesters

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said Mark Colao, 59, was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. (Photo: SLMPD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - ST. LOUIS - A man is facing charges after police said he drove into a crowd of protesters who blocked traffic Wednesday night in response to the death of a St. Louis transgender woman.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said Mark Colao, 59, was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

It happened at the intersection of Sarah Street and Manchester Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a group of protesters coming from the Transgender Memorial Garden were blocking traffic in all directions when a driver approached.

After stopping and honking his horn, the driver attempted to go around the protesters. That is when police say the protesters surrounded the vehicle and began “striking it with their hands and a flag pole.” Police say several people also kicked and jumped on top of the vehicle.

When the driver fled, two women and a man fell from the car. Their injuries were minor and refused medical attention on the scene, police said. They were not taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, police released security footage of the incident. Watch the video below, or click here:

Police chased the driver for a short period before stopping him and arresting him for felony fleeing. The investigation is ongoing.

The protest was organized in honor of Kiwi Herring, who was fatally shot by police Tuesday after allegedly resisting arrest and cutting an officer in the arm with a knife.

© 2017 KSDK-TV