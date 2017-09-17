Casino Queen security officer shot during armed robbery

Police on the scene of a reported shooting at the Casino Queen. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

EAST ST. LOUIS - A security guard was shot during an armed robbery at the Casino Queen early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesman for the Illinois State Police, three suspects armed with assault-type rifles were involved in an armed robbery that left a security guard injured.

Police are still looking for the three suspects that made off with an unknown amount of money. Police are reviewing surveillance video for clues.

A large police presence was surrounding the building when 5 On Your Side's Rachel Menitoff arrived on the scene shortly after the incident. Officers from Madison County, Cahokia, Allerton, St. Clair County and the Illinois State Police were on the scene to help with the investigation.

Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins said he was walking out to the parking lot of the casino with his family when the shots fired inside. He said he worked with MedStar to help the victim. The victim is in stable condition.

