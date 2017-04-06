Change of venue hearing scheduled for Friday in Pam Hupp case

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - There's a hearing Friday in a high profile St. Charles County murder case.
In August, Pamela Hupp was charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Louis Gumpenberger.
Police said she lured him into her O'Fallon home, killed him and tried to make it look like self-defense.
As we've reported Hupp's defense team has been trying to get the trial moved since February. According to online court records, that's what tomorrow's hearing is about.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs