Chesterfield police seek suspects in Surdyke Motorsports theft ring

David Willyard (left), Jess Stoneking (center) and Jacob Willyard (right) (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public's help locating two people they believe were involved in a major theft ring from Surdyke Motorsports.

In December, 11 all-terrain vehicles were stolen from Surdyke over the course of several days.

One person, 26-year-old David Willyard, has been arrested in connection to the thefts, but police are still looking for two other persons of interest-- 21-year-old Jacob Willyard and 30-year-old Jess Stoneking.

Officers have recovered 10 of the 11 stolen vehicles, valued at approximately $200,000.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Willyard and Stoneking is asked to call the Chesterfield Detective Bureau at (636) 537-3000.

