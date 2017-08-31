Chicago elementary teacher charged in guns case

A man fires a Glock handgun at a' shooting range. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) - A 53-year-old Chicago elementary teacher faces federal charges that he sought to provide ammunition, guns and gun accessories to known felons.



A complaint released Wednesday says Brent Turpin is a special education teacher at a public school on Chicago's South Side. It says Turpin also sought to supply weapons to juveniles. The filing in Chicago federal court says a cooperating informant helped gather evidence.



The complaint alleges one juvenile, referred to as "Juvenile A," aided Turpin in the illegal trade. It said Turpin was Juvenile A's guardian.



Turpin is charged with conspiracy to dispose of a firearm and ammunition to a felon, and with disposing of ammunition to a felon. If convicted, he faces a maximum 15 years behind bars.



Attorney Lawrence Levin says Turpin will answer the charges and ultimately will be exonerated.

