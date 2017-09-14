Chicago man sentenced to prison for Plaza Frontenac robbery

FRONTENAC, MO. - Dejuan Wingard, 22, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in a "smash and grab" theft at Saks Fifth Avenue at Plaza Frontenac on Nov. 26..

Wingard and several others stole more than $150,000 in luxury handbags, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. He is the seventh of 13 individuals to have pleaded guilty in connection with the theft, prosecutors said.

In addition, Wingard admitted to participating in a similar theft at the same store on Aug. 2, 2016, prosecutors said.

Wingard also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his time in prison, and he must pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the store, prosecutors said.

Mario Washington, the getaway driver in the robbery, was sentenced in July, while Darius Bowdry and Keyshyala Thomas were sentenced in May. Julian Campbell was sentenced in early September.

