Parents arrested after 4-month-old's death

NORTH ST. LOUIS – The sudden death of a 4-month-old baby in north St. Louis has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, 4-month-old Dorian Whitlock was found unresponsive on the 3900 block on North Florissant Avenue on Tuesday. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Office announced Dorian’s matter of death to be “chronic abuse” and police reclassified the case as a homicide.

The victim’s parents, a 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were arrested. Police say warrants were “taken under advisement pending further investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

