Child mentor accused of sex with 13-year-old boy

A man who worked as a child mentor at a Recreation Center in Jennings, Missouri, was charged Thursday after police said he had sex with a 13-year-old boy.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, Quentin Doss, 24, performed and received sexual acts with a 13-year-old boy between Nov.1, 2015, and Dec. 10, 2016. He was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree statutory sodomy.

The press release said Doss was a mentor in the Children Alive and Learning Leadership program, but knew the victim through a family connection. Police said he served as a mentor for the program at the Bentwood Townhomes Recreation Center for the last five years.

Police do not believe the illegal acts took place at the facility. St. Louis County Police said they are not aware of any additional victims, but are asking anyone victimized by doss to call them at (314) 615-8645.

Doss is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond.