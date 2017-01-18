Clear security footage shows break-in suspects

Break-in suspects caught on security video during a late morning burglary. (Photo: Security Footage, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Two robbery suspects climbing through a window in a Wednesday morning burglary in St. Louis were captured in clear security footage.

In the video, two men climb into a home on the 3000 block of Shenandoah Avenue at 11:19 a.m. through an unlocked window. The timestamp of the video in incorrect, but it shows the suspects walk through the house for a short time before an alarm goes off, scaring them from the home.

One of the suspects was carrying a gun as he wandered inside the home. When the alarm sounds, one of the suspects goes back out through the window while the other runs out the door.

Police were called to the home at 11:24, but the men were already gone.

Another home a few blocks away was broken into in the middle of the day Wednesday. Police do not know if the crimes are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

