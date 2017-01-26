Columbia tax preparer sentenced for fraud

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a Columbia, Missouri, tax preparer for failing to pay his personal income taxes and cheating clients of nearly $300,000.



The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 63-year-old David Keithley was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison without parole. He also must pay about $291,000 in restitution to victims of his fraud.



A statement from the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri says Keithley pleaded guilty in August to helping file a false income tax return and failing to file an income tax return.



The statement says Keithley didn't file federal income tax returns between 2009 and 2013, defrauded the IRS out of more than $148,400 and didn't pay the state more than $22,200. Keithley also took payment from clients but failed to make tax deposits to the government for them.



