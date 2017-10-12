Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park vandalized for 2nd year in a row

The Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park has been vandalized with red paint. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - For the second year in a row, the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park has been vandalized.

Early Thursday, vandals used red paint to write the words "murderer" and "black lives matter" on the statue. Police officers say they believe it happened shortly after 2 a.m.

The statue was also vandalized with red paint on October 8th of last year.

Columbus Day is federally recognized every year on the second Monday of October.

© 2017 KSDK-TV