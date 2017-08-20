First call after shooting of 3 teens was to community leader

ST. LOUIS - A triple shooting in north St. Louis left three teenagers wounded Saturday evening, but their first call wasn't to police. It was to a well-known community leader in the St. Louis area.

James Clark of Better Family Life(BFL) was the man who took the phone call on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. He said he knew one of the teenagers through his work at BFL. Clark said he could hear the commotion and noise in the background and knew it was a dire situation.

On the phone, Clark told the teen to call the police and that he was one the way. When he arrived on the scene of Page and Clara Boulevards, the police had not arrived yet. Clark then took it into his own hands and rushed them to the hospital.

"The perpetrators were still circling the block," Clark said. "It was a real situation. It was a live gun battle that was taking place and I just happened to pull up in the middle of it. If I had not loaded them up, the perpetrator could have came around and it could have continued.”

Clark called the experience a traumatic one and another senseless act of violence. But, he also said the incident underscores a serious problem in the black community: the African-American community does not trust police. He is calling for a better relationship with law enforcement and the black community.

“Too often, these situations are handled within homes or within neighborhoods,” Clark said. “You have a lot of shooting victims that make a decision not to call the police and not to seek medical attention. This is another glimpse into the depth of the dysfunction that exist right beneath the surface in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.”

He said the city’s more challenged neighborhoods are dealing with shootings and other crimes on a daily basis. He added the crime has now reached “epic proportions.” It’s time to come up with real solutions beyond the surface of the problem, Clark said.

“Gun violence has become accepted and expected,” he said. “We've got to go deep right now we've got to be in the neighborhoods. We've got to be on the front porches and now we've got to be in the living rooms to catch these young people before the mentality becomes a behavior pattern. That's what played out yesterday.”

Clark said the three teens lost a lot of blood, but said they are in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

© 2017 KSDK-TV