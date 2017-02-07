Community stepping in to help Soulard shooting victims

Police near the scene of a double shooting that injured a fire captain and a 26-year-old woman. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

No arrests have been made in the double shooting that injured two people early Monday morning in Soulard, but the community is stepping up to help the two victims.

The shooting happened at 7th Street and Sidney, just a block away from the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. A relative identified one of the victims as identified as 26-year-old Rain Stippec.

Officials confirm Stippec was in a classic model car with a 30-year-old fire captain, when someone shot each of them multiple times.

They were both critically injured.

Since Stippec works at country bar PBR as a professional choreographer and dancer, the business is going to donate 100 percent of their door cover and tips this Saturday night to help both victims with their medical expenses.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help Stippec.

