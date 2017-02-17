Convicted sex offender accused of sexual assault of young girl

Edward Williams is a convicted sex offender who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13. (Photo: Cahokia Police Department)

CAHOKIA, ILL. - A convicted sex offender has been charged with sexual abuse of a female under 13.

Police say 41-year-old Edward Williams of Alorton sexually assaulted a young girl on February 15.

Williams was registered as a "sexual predator" on the Illinois Registered Sex Offender list in 1996.

He has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault. He's being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

