CrimeStoppers offers $20K for info in quadruple homicide

ST. LOUIS - The reward for information in the gruesome murder of four people has increased to $20,000.

A mother, her two sons, and a visitor to their home were all found shot to death in a home in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive on August 24. The victims have been identified as Patricia Steward, 56, her two sons, Joseph Corely, 20, and Terrence Dehart, 10, and Deandre Kelley Jr., 18.

Police say all four appear to be innocent victims who were shot to death in separate rooms of the house. Officers would not say whether there were any signs of forced entry.

Investigators say they haven't had many leads, and they're stumped by this case. That's why CrimeStoppers is offering a reward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

