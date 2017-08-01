Dad's Cookie Company delivery driver carjacked Tuesday afternoon

Generic photo (Photo: Rex_Wholster, Rex_Wholster)

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in south St. Louis.

The 61-year-old delivery driver told police he parked the delivery van on the 3800 block of Louisiana, exited the van and saw a vehicle stop in the alley. One of the armed suspects got out of the two-door sedan and demanded the delivery driver’s van.

The suspect in the van and the driver of the two-door sedan fled the scene.

The Dad’s Cookie Company van is described as a white 2011 Ford Econoline E250 van.

© 2017 KSDK-TV