Double shooting in north STL leaves 2 dead

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead in north St. Louis Thursday night.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Maffitt around 7:50 p.m. where two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information has been provided.

© 2017 KSDK-TV