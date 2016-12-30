Dozens of iPhones stolen from Ballwin tech shop

BALLWIN, MO. - Police are searching for the suspects accused of breaking into a Ballwin tech shop and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
The iTechshark Apple Repair shop on the 14800 block of Manchester Road was broken into around 1 a.m. Friday.
Photos: Burglary at iTechshark Apple Repair
The suspects took about 30 Apple iPhones, each valued between $400 and $600, as well as one Apple iMac computer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ballwin Police Department at (636) 227-9636.
