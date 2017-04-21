Dozens of Mo. teens' phones seized in child porn investigation

Police seized dozens of Nixa Junior High School students' cellphones Thursday after images of possible child pornography were shared among students, according to a statement from the city of Nixa, which is located south of Springfield.

The statement said police had probable cause to seize the phones, and as of early Friday, the phones had not been searched.

According to the statement, the Nixa Police Department does have an investigator trained in handling child pornography cases, and the department has equipment to search the data in the phones.

It's unclear now how many photos have been shared, how they were shared and if students were depicted, the statement said.

Nixa spokesman Drew Douglas said it's unclear if any warrants will be obtained, noting that warrants may not be needed if parents or guardians of the children consent to have the phones searched.

Douglas said no arrests have been made regarding the case.

When asked how "probable cause" allowed officers to seize the phones, Douglas declined to comment, saying he was looking into the matter.

A spokesman for Nixa Public Schools said the district is cooperating with the police department's investigation and could not comment further. Spokesman Zac Rantz did not immediately respond to an email asking if parents had been notified about the investigation.

