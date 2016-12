Police are searching for suspects they believe stole from a car at the Edwardsville YMCA. (Photo: Fant, Kent, Custom)

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - The Edwardsville Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify some suspects they believe stole from a vehicle at the YMCA.

The theft occurred on December 2, and the suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

