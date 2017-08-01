Edwardsville police search for bank robber

Surveillance photo of Edwardsville bank robbery suspect (Photo: Custom)

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

The First Mid-Illinois Bank on South State Route 157 was robbed Monday around 2:35 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, with prominent scarring around his mouth. He was wearing sunglasses, a baseball hat, a t-shirt and shorts.

(Photo: Custom)

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Fitzgerald of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

© 2017 KSDK-TV