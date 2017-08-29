Elderly man carjacked in St. Charles County

O'FALLON, MO. - One St. Charles County police department is investigating what led to the carjacking of an elderly man early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the O'Fallon Police Department responded to the 200 block of Belmonte Circle for reports of a stolen vehicle. According to investigators, a 72-year-old man was robbed of his silver 2010 Ford Edge. The car bears Missouri license plates PE3G3U.

A Ford Edge, similar in build to the stolen vehicle. (Photo: Wikimedia)

The robbery suspect was described as a white male in his late-40s to early-50s, last seen wearing light-colored clothing and graying hair.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Frye at (636) 240-3200, ext. 5579.

