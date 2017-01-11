Fairview Heights PD investigating bomb threat at Best Buy

Close-up of emergency lights (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

Police are investigating after a bomb threat was call in to a Fairview Heights Best Buy.

According to a press release from the Fairview Heights Police Department, a man called the Best Buy on Plaza Drive at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon claiming an explosive was inside the store.

The store was evacuated, and police used an explosives detection dog from Scott Air Force Base to search the store. Just before 7, the store was deemed safe and was re-opened.

No one was injured in the incident, but the case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at (618) 489-2130.

(© 2017 KSDK)