Family mourns after 15-year-old murdered

ST. LOUIS - Sharon Wright of south St. Louis said the death of her grandson is one of the most difficult things her family ever experienced.

“Right now, we are just worried about Antonio. We’re not worried about revenge. We’re not worried about get back at anyone. We’re just worried about what’s important, and that’s him,” Wright said.

Antonio Womack, 15, was enrolled at Innovative Concept Academy, an alternative school for troubled teens in the St. Louis public schools system.

Wright said her grandson also enjoyed sports and spending time at church with family.

“He was funny. He loved to play basketball. He loved to hang out at church,” she said.

But on Friday evening, Womack’s life was cut short.

He was shot in the head and killed while spending time at a home in the 5100 block of Palm St. Six others, including a 7-year-old boy, were also shot and injured.

St. Louis Police said it appears three suspects walked up on a group of people spending time outside enjoying the weather and opened fire.

Police said the motive — as of Monday — remained unknown.

Investigators said witnesses didn’t see or hear any arguments or disputes unfolding prior to the gunfire.

Wright said it’s tragic to have the city’s crime problem hit close to home.

“I think prayer is what our city needs. Prayer. And lots of it,” she said.

But for now, she said relatives are focused on remembering Womack for how lived and not how he was taken.

“To me, healing is some things you don’t need to know. Just embrace the people and love them right where they are,” she said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.

Womack’s services are believed to be set for Friday, according to family.

Police said there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

