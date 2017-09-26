A family is seeking justice for a 6-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in North St. Louis. The accident was five months ago and the killer is still on the loose.

Officials said Janelle Rice, 6, was hit by a car in April at the intersection of Norwood and Labadie in north St. Louis. According to a police report, the car that hit her appeared to be racing another car. Both vehicles fled the scene.

"It hurts to not know who killed my niece," said Janelle’s Aunt Amanda Danko.

Danko said she is still shaken up about what happened to her niece.

"When we're all out doing something and she's not there, it just hurts," she said.

The images from that night still haunt her.

"To hear my sister hollering and screaming and just the look on the ground, it was just sickening," she said. "It was just so sick, to sit there and watch a baby lay there and die."

Janelle was known as “Nellie”. She and her cousins were outside playing when the two cars raced down the streets of Norwood and Labadie in North City, and Danko will never forget how helpless she felt on that day Janelle died.

"Watching her lay there, knowing that I can’t do nothing[sic], can’t help her it just breaks my heart."

Losing Janelle has been tough. Not only for her sister, but also her kids who saw the entire thing.

"[Janelle’s mom] have her moments every day. My kids have they moments every day. They seen [sic] everything. They watched the whole thing happen. I have to relive this through a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old every day,” she said.

But, what continues to hurt most, she said, is that the person who killed her niece is still out there.

"They could have at least gave my sister some type of closure just by saying I'm sorry, OK. I did it," she said. "We would have not pressed charges. An accident is an accident."

The car that hit Nellie was described as a four-door, light-colored Nissan Altima with black trim and tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. The reward is up to $5,000.

© 2017 KSDK-TV