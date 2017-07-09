Father and son charged with burglary in Freeburg, Ill.

Robert Scales, 40, was charged with two counts of burglary and Jordan Scales, 20, was charged with one count of burglary. Both are being held on $75,000 bonds. (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Custom)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A father and son from St. Louis were charged with burglary Friday, a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies said Robert D. and Jordan R. Scales — both of the 4300 block of Page Boulevard — were charged in connection with two stolen cars in Mascoutah and Freeburg, Illinois.

Deputies said a 2016 Jeep was stolen on July 4 from Grodeon Road in Mascoutah and several vehicles were entered. That same night, a car was reported stolen and multiple cars were entered in Freeburg.

On July 5, the Jeep and other stolen car were found at a hotel in Collinsville. After some investigation, Robert and Jordan Scales were taken into custody.

Robert Scales, 40, was charged with two counts of burglary and Jordan Scales, 20, was charged with one count of burglary. Both are being held on $75,000 bonds.

