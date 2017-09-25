Father charged after fatal baby shaking

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

CUBA, MO. - A Cuba, Missouri, father is facing three domestic assault charges after police said he admitted to shaking his two infant daughters, killing one of them and leaving the other seriously injured.

Erick Z. Ford, 28, was charged earlier this month with three counts of first-degree domestic assault after he admitted to shaking his two infant daughters while trying to get them to fall asleep.

Police were called to a home on Pear Tree Lane on Sept. 13 where they saw Ford visibly upset leaving out the back. Ford told police the girl was in the bedroom, and when an officer entered the room, he found a 3-month-old unresponsive, not breathing and cold to the touch.

While paramedics administered first aid to the girl, the officer found a second girl in the room and moved her to the living room, where there was more room.

The unresponsive girl was then rushed to Missouri Baptist Hospital in an ambulance with Ford inside as well. The second girl — which a family member told police was the unresponsive girl's twin — was awake and looking around and EMS decided she did not need to go to the hospital.

A few hours later, officers were told the unresponsive girl was transferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital where her injuries were being treated as non-accidental trauma. A medical affidavit the next day said she was not expected to survive. She died on Sept. 16.

On Sept. 15, officers were provided with another medical affidavit saying the other girl was now receiving treatment for bleeding of the brain and a skull fracture. The doctor said the girl may have some permanent brain damage.

During the investigation, Ford admitted to shaking both girls on three different occasions.

Ford's other children were taken into protected custody.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

