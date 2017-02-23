Father in AMBER Alert case arrested

Brian Keith Pullen is accused of forcefully abducting his 9-month-old son, prompting an AMBER Alert.

OVERLAND, MO. - A father is now behind bars after he allegedly abducted his 9-month-old son, prompting an AMBER Alert.

The alert was issued on Sunday, February 19 after 40-year-old Brian Keith Pullen took his 9-month-old child, Brian Scott Pullen, from his mother.

The baby was safely returned to his mother later in the day after Pullen reportedly left the child with a woman at a gas station parking lot in south St. Louis County.

Pullen is a convicted felon and registered sex offender.

He was arrested Wednesday without incident in Cahokia, Ill. He faces charges for first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. Bond has been set at $75,000.

