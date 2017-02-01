Female body found in landfill in Marissa, IL

Aerial footage of the landfill in Marissa, Illinois. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

St. Louis Metropolitan and Marissa, Illinois, police said they are investigating after a female body was found in a landfill in Marissa, Illinois, Tuesday.

Marissa police said they were contacted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Monday about a missing person case. Marissa police said Metro police thought the body ended up in a dumpster and ended up in the landfill.

Police waited until Tuesday to begin the search, but were able to pinpoint where the body might be. After a search, the body was found.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the victim was shot to death. The body has not been identified.

The Illinois State Police and Gateway Search and Rescue dogs assisted in finding the body.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

